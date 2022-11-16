Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 53,771 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 640.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,171 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.68) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

