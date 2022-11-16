Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 398,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance

NASDAQ VPCB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

