Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,743 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.70. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

