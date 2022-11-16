Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 14,713 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HDB opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

