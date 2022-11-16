Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 44,479 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 511.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

