Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 48,598 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605,082 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

