Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $239.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

