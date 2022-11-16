Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.17, a PEG ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $84,631.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $84,631.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $301,391 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

