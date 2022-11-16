Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,421 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

