Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after acquiring an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after acquiring an additional 311,316 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

