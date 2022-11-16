Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.