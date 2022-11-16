Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

