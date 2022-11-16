Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of ERF opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

