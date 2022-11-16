Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

