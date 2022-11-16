Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 59,467 shares of company stock worth $10,165,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $152.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

