Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

