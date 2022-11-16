Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.32 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.