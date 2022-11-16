Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,445 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.