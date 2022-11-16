Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 249.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 2.9 %

FBHS stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

