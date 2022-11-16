Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 319.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $21,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

