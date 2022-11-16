Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.83 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day moving average of $317.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

