Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.87 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $42,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 151.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

