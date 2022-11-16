Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238,450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,727,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,366,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,613,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after buying an additional 1,118,466 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,713,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,973,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

