Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 948.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 253,589 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE LSPD opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

