Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Schneider National Trading Up 2.2 %

SNDR opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Articles

