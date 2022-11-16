Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after buying an additional 518,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after buying an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,696,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.