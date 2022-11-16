Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -525.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

