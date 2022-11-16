Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

