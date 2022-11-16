Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 5,351 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Price Performance

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $254.21 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.