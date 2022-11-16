Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 312,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 543,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I by 990.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 283,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highland Transcend Partners I Price Performance

NYSE:HTPA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

About Highland Transcend Partners I

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

