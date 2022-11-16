Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 307,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCLF. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,173,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 246,045 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,234,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,398,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 335,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RCLF opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.