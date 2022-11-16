Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

L stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

