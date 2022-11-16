Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

