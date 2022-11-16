Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,754 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

