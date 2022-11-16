Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 118,900 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 199,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,820.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

