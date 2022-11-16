Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 138,674 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,674 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

