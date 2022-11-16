Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 140 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.86.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

