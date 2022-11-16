Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,442 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ROP stock opened at $435.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $501.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

