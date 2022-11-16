Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,848 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Down 7.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of COF stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

