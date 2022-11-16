Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 15,640 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,066,000 after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

ED opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

