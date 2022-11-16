Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 157,444 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

