Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 17,507 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

