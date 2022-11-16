Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,473 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Xcel Energy

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.