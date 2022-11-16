Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 28,089 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company's stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

