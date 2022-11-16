Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 298,956 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,255 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 298,956 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,384 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $143.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

