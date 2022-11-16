Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,284 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,123,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $352.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

