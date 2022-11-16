Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 49,868 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.81. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

