Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 562 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,523.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,546.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,464.50. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,850.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

