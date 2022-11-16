Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 60,576 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 711.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85.

Textron Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cfra increased their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.