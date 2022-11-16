Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,141 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Generac by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Generac by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.